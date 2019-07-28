Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s spoken with new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the two nations already are working on a new trade agreement.

Trump told reporters on Friday in the Oval Office that he had just spoken with Johnson. He predicted the U.S. and U.K. could reach “a very substantial trade agreement” that far exceeds existing levels of commerce.

Trump added that trade between the two countries had been “impeded” by the U.K.’s relationship with the European Union.

He says that with Brexit, “we could do much, much more trade and we expect to do that.” Trump says trade could increase as much as five times above current levels.

Trump says the U.K. “needed” Johnson. The president adds, “He has what it takes.”

