California Wildfire Football Returns
Paradise tight end Jacob Duncan runs through a tunnel of former players during the opening ceremony of their high school football game against Williams, in Paradise, Calif., Friday.

 AP photo by Rich Pedroncelli

Football victory a salve for devastated California town. Sports, B1