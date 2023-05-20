Andrew "Andy" Travis Andrew "Andy" Travis, age 88, went to be with his Lord May 15, 2023. He died of natural causes in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Andy was born July 13, 1934 in McMinnville, Tennessee to Leandras Franklin and Annie Mae (Tenpenny) Travis, the twelfth of fourteen children.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., May 23, 2023 at the Malin Baptist Church, followed by internment and brief graveside service at the Malin Community Cemetery. Afterwards, lunch will be served in the Malin Baptist Church fellowship hall.