Andrew "Andy" Travis Andrew "Andy" Travis, age 88, went to be with his Lord May 15, 2023. He died of natural causes in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Andy was born July 13, 1934 in McMinnville, Tennessee to Leandras Franklin and Annie Mae (Tenpenny) Travis, the twelfth of fourteen children.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., May 23, 2023 at the Malin Baptist Church, followed by internment and brief graveside service at the Malin Community Cemetery. Afterwards, lunch will be served in the Malin Baptist Church fellowship hall.
Andy is survived by his wife of 66 six years, Becky (St. Clair) Travis, four children: daughters Tara (Allen) Irvine, Klamath Falls; Jeanine (Tony) Gonzales, Burney, California; Karis (Kevin) King, Caswell Beach, North Carolina; son Devin Travis of Hoquiam, Washington; grandchildren Chantry (Ryan) Forney, Klamath Falls; Travis (Sara) Irvine, Klamath Falls; Clair (Ben) Gutierrez, Revere, Massachusetts; Paige Travis, Oxnard, California; Carlos Gonzales, Burney, California, Toni Gonzales, Burney California; Julian (Amber) King, Raleigh, North Carolina; Kira (Scott) Worn, Rocky Point, North Carolina; Gabriel (Brittany) King, Clayton, North Carolina; and eleven great grandchildren.
During Andy's childhood, his family lived in Tennessee, Arkansas and Texas, before settling in Malin, Oregon. Andy was a talented athlete, playing multiple sports in high school and college, and boxing during his military service.
Andy enjoyed games, particularly those involving strategy, like cribbage, chess, checkers, pinochle and bridge. Competent and competitive -- he used to say "I play to have fun, and I'm not having fun unless I'm winning."
Andy was a high-school math teacher, who started his teaching and coaching career at Malin High School in the early 1960's. Following completion of his MS in mathematics from Boston College, he taught at Granada Hills High School in Southern California for seven years, before returning to Oregon, where he taught and coached wrestling at Henley and Lost River high schools.
Andy was very devoted to Becky and their family. He loved children and was a favorite of his grandchildren, great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Andy and Becky loved to travel, and even purchased a Travel Agency. They visited Mexico many times and lived there for a year teaching English at Biblioteca de la Universidad de Estudios Avanzados (UNEA), Saltillo. The couple also visited Germany and Italy, and traveled extensively in the US. Their favorite spots were sunny beaches on the Mexican Yucatan, where Andy snorkeled and swam, while Becky basked on shore.
Andy came to know the Lord as an adult. He had a deep faith in God and served as a Sunday School teacher, AWANAs leader, deacon and occasional preacher.
The family is grateful to Laurie Martin, who provided wonderful care and friendship during Andy's last years. Cascade Cremation & Burial is assisting with arrangements.