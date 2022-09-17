The theme for the Mazama Vikings was blackout at this event, from their jerseys to the crowd everything was set for their blackout night.
This included Marist Catholic, who Mazama left black and blue by the end of the game.
The theme for the Mazama Vikings was blackout at this event, from their jerseys to the crowd everything was set for their blackout night.
This included Marist Catholic, who Mazama left black and blue by the end of the game.
Mazama, who is ranked No.1 in state Class 4A coaches’ poll completely stunned the No.2 ranked Marist in blowout fashion, winning 42-7 at Viking field.
The offense would score 42 unanswered until Marist scored in the final minute of the game. Quarterback Tyson Van Gastel led the charge on offense, going 3-5, resulting in 49 yards and a touchdown. Van Gastel also ran for an impressive 153 yard and three touchdowns on 17 carries.
“We played some really good football today,” Van Gastel said. “This was a solid team win it feels great right now.”
Van Gastel had nothing but praise for his teammates, crediting them for getting to win tonight.
“I got to give it to our offensive line tonight, they made all the long plays and touchdown plays happen, wouldn’t have the night we had without them. The defense also deserves the credit, they are the one who got us this win.”
On the defensive side, defensive back Treyce Horton had an incredible night in turnovers. Horton had two interceptions, one of which resulting in a pick-six.
“I had a great night, I came into it very ready, credit to the coaches, did exactly what they asked of me.” Horton said. “This was a great team performance, and we will take this momentum going into league play.”
Head Coach Vic Lease knows his team had another amazing week.
“Its awesome when you go out there and play that well,” Lease said. “I am so proud of how we played, especially in a game when all eyes were on us.”
Lease believes his team made a statement win today and proved they are a tough team to beat.
“We made a statement today, it was a great team effort all around and we know how important preparation for our upcoming games will be, we need to prepare like champions each and every week.”
While the Vikings had an incredible start to their season with non-league play, league play starts for them next week when they travel to face North Bend and they know how challenging league play can be.
“We will do what we always do in league and every week, take it one week at a time. We know we have a big target on our backs going forward.”
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.