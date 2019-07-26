Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
APTOPIX France Cycling Tour de France

France’s Julian Alaphilippe wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey climbs the Galibier pass during the eighteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 208 kilometers (130 miles) with start in Embrun and finish in Valloire, France, Thursday.

 AP photo

Daring Alaphilippe 'unplugged brain' to cling to Tour yellow. Sports, B1