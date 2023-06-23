William Walter Tinniswood Jr William "Bill" Tinniswood, 78, of Chiloquin, Oregon passed away on June 9, 2023. He was born on September 17, 1945 to William and Vernetta Tinniswood. Bill's childhood journey took him all over the world including 3 different continents and a graduation from High School and College in Hawaii. From there Bill's life involved devotion to family and public service. He served in the US Army and National Guard. He settled in rural Oregon with a career in the restaurant business. He made many life long friends through his time as a business manager and restaurant owner. Bill focused much of his time and energy investing in people. His wife Sue would often say he was his happiest when serving and/or having long conversations with others. He devoted time to Klamath Falls youth through coaching soccer, foster care, and informally mentoring teens who worked with him. He finished his career as a bus driver for Klamath County. In the time after Sue's death, Bill donated generously to many who needed and continued a life of meaningful connection to others. Not surprisingly he made new friends at a Church in Chiloquin only weeks before his death. Bill married Sue Dunn in 1971. They were married faithfully until Sue's death in 2010. Bill loved spending time with his children William "Billy" 50 (With whom he loved watching Manchester United Soccer matches) Cynthia 48 and Jon 42. Bill is also survived by his sister Karen Tinniswood and her 4 children and 2 grandchildren. Bill leaves behind 3 grandchildren Landon 12, Opal 11 and Westin 10. Bill loved investing in his grandchildren and seeing their accomplishments with soccer, music and school. Two memorials will be held: Monday July 24 2 p.m.-3 p.m. at Refuge City Church on Washburn with a reception to follow TBD; Tuesday July 25 6:30 p.m. at Henley High School Soccer field- "Bill Tinniswood Memorial Soccer game" All Henley Alumni are invited to play. Please contact Lupe Gonzales if interested in playing 541-887-7210. Special Thanks to Refuge City Church.