Despite the first goal in 2023 for Sebastián Blanco and some strong attacking moments, the Portland Timbers lost 4-3 to Real Salt Lake on Wednesday night in the Round of 32 of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup at Providence Park.
The Timbers got off to a terrific start, going up 1-0 in the fourth minute on the strike from Blanco.
But in the 30th minute, a mistake by center back Tyler Clegg — on a short-term loan from T2 — led to an easy goal for RSL’s Danny Musovski to make it 1-1.
In the 41st minute, with Portland unable to capitalize on some solid runs on the other end, RSL made it 2-1 on a tremendous strike from outside the box by Andrés Gómez.
The Timbers evened things up in the 49th minute thanks to a goal from Justin Rasmussen — his first in a Portland uniform outside of a preseason contest in 2022.
Portland took a 3-2 lead in the 52nd minute. A ball played in to Nathan Fogaça was played nicely off his chest, and Jaroslaw Niezgoda finished it off clinically.
Three minutes later, RSL equalized. Issues at the back for Portland led to a lot of space for the RSL attackers, and a strong finish by Maikel Chang made it 3-3 in the 55th minute.
Chang scored again in the 59th minute, streaking through a porous Timbers back line to finish with power and make it 4-3 RSL.
Portland returns to regular-season play with a home match against the Vancouver Whitecaps at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Providence Park with a live stream available for free on the Apple TV app.