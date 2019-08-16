SATURDAY, AUGUST 17
College Volleyball
Oregon Tech vs. Life Pacific, at Southern Oregon, 11 a.m.
Oregon Tech vs. Simpson, at Southern Oregon, 6 p.m.
Boys Prep Soccer
Butte Valley at Tulelake Tournament
MONDAY, AUGUST 19
High School Sports
First day for Oregon schools to hold official practices
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 21
Men’s College Soccer
Simpson University at Oregon Tech, 3 p.m.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 22
Prep Volleyball
Big Valley at Greenville Tournament
Butte Valley at Weed, 6 p.m.
Boys Prep Soccer
Butte Valley at Weed, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 23
College Volleyball
Oregon Tech vs. William Jessup, at Southern Oregon, 9 a.m.
Oregon Tech vs. University of Jamestown, at Southern Oregon, 5 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Big Valley at Greenville Tournament
SATURDAY, AUGUST 24
Women’s College Soccer
Oregon Tech at Embry-Riddle, Ariz., 7 p.m.
College Volleyball
Oregon Tech vs. Lewis-Clark State College, at Southern Oregon, 10 a.m.
Oregon Tech vs. Vanguard, at Oregon Tech, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Big Valley at Greenville Tournament