WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

College Volleyball

Oregon Tech at Southern Oregon, 7 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Prospect at Chiloquin, 5 p.m.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

Men’s College Soccer

Oregon Tech at Pacific University, 4:30 p.m.

College Volleyball

Walla Walla University at Oregon Tech, 7 p.m.

Girls Prep Soccer

Lakeview at Henley, 4 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Modoc at Lost River, 5:45 p.m.

Bonanza at Mazama, 6:30 p.m.

Klamath Union at Cascade Christian, 6:30 p.m.

La Pine at Lakeview, 6 p.m.

North Lake at Triad, 5:30 p.m.

Rogue Valley Adventist at Hosanna Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Trinity Lutheran at Gilchrist, 5 p.m.

Big Valley at McCloud, 5:30 p.m.

Dunsmuir at Butte Valley

Prep Football

Princeton at Butte Valley, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

Men’s College Soccer

Oregon Tech at George Fox University, 2 p.m.

Women’s College Soccer

William Jessup at Oregon Tech, 4 p.m.

College Cross Country

Oregon Tech at Humboldt State Invitational, 5:30 p.m.

Prep Football

Ontario at Mazama, 7 p.m.

Klamath Union at Eagle Point, 7 p.m.

Creswell at Lost River, 7 p.m.

Chiloquin at Glendale, 7 p.m.

Bonanza at Camas Valley, 7 p.m.

Virginia City, Nev., at Hosanna Christian, 7 p.m.

Loyalton at Big Valley, 6 p.m.

North Lake at Oakridge, 7 p.m.

Gilchrist at Jewell, 5:30 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Lakeview JV at Paisley

