Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

Men’s College Soccer

Oregon Tech at George Fox University, 2 p.m.

Women’s College Soccer

William Jessup at Oregon Tech, 4 p.m.

College Cross Country

Oregon Tech at Humboldt State Invitational, 5:30 p.m.

Prep Football

Ontario at Mazama, 7 p.m.

Klamath Union at Eagle Point, 7 p.m.

Creswell at Lost River, 7 p.m.

Chiloquin at Glendale, 7 p.m.

Bonanza at Camas Valley, 7 p.m.

Virginia City, Nev., at Hosanna Christian, 7 p.m.

Loyalton at Big Valley, 6 p.m.

North Lake at Oakridge, 7 p.m.

Gilchrist at Jewell, 5:30 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Lakeview JV at Paisley

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

Women’s College Soccer

Sierra Nevada College at Oregon Tech, 11 a.m.

College Volleyball

Oregon Tech alumni match, 5 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Klamath Union, Mazama, Lost River, Hosanna Christian, Chiloquin at Basin’s Best tournament, Henley, 9 a.m.

Butte Valley, Klamath Union JV, Henley JV at Triad tournament, 9 a.m.

Bonanza, Lakeview at Burns Tournament, 9 a.m.

Paisley, North Lake at Prairie City Tournament

Gilchrist at La Pine Tournament, 8 a.m.

Prep Football

Henley at Seaside, 1 p.m.

Triad at Dufur, TBA

Boys Prep Soccer

Klamath Union at Paisley, 1 p.m.

Butte Valley at Mount Shasta Tournament

Tags