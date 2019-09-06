FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6
Men’s College Soccer
Oregon Tech at George Fox University, 2 p.m.
Women’s College Soccer
William Jessup at Oregon Tech, 4 p.m.
College Cross Country
Oregon Tech at Humboldt State Invitational, 5:30 p.m.
Prep Football
Ontario at Mazama, 7 p.m.
Klamath Union at Eagle Point, 7 p.m.
Creswell at Lost River, 7 p.m.
Chiloquin at Glendale, 7 p.m.
Bonanza at Camas Valley, 7 p.m.
Virginia City, Nev., at Hosanna Christian, 7 p.m.
Loyalton at Big Valley, 6 p.m.
North Lake at Oakridge, 7 p.m.
Gilchrist at Jewell, 5:30 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Lakeview JV at Paisley
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7
Women’s College Soccer
Sierra Nevada College at Oregon Tech, 11 a.m.
College Volleyball
Oregon Tech alumni match, 5 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Klamath Union, Mazama, Lost River, Hosanna Christian, Chiloquin at Basin’s Best tournament, Henley, 9 a.m.
Butte Valley, Klamath Union JV, Henley JV at Triad tournament, 9 a.m.
Bonanza, Lakeview at Burns Tournament, 9 a.m.
Paisley, North Lake at Prairie City Tournament
Gilchrist at La Pine Tournament, 8 a.m.
Prep Football
Henley at Seaside, 1 p.m.
Triad at Dufur, TBA
Boys Prep Soccer
Klamath Union at Paisley, 1 p.m.
Butte Valley at Mount Shasta Tournament