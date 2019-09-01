TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 3
Prep Volleyball
Klamath Union at Hosanna Christian, 7 p.m.
Bonanza at Oakridge, 5:30 p.m.
Gilchrist at La Pine, 3 p.m.
Gilchrist vs. Trinity Lutheran, at La Pine, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Prep Soccer
Crater at Mazama, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Prep Soccer
Ashland at Klamath Union, 5 p.m.
Mazama at Crater, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 4
College Volleyball
Oregon Tech at Southern Oregon, 7 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Prospect at Chiloquin, 5 p.m.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 5
Men’s College Soccer
Oregon Tech at Pacific University, 4:30 p.m.
College Volleyball
Walla Walla University at Oregon Tech, 7 p.m.
Girls Prep Soccer
Lakeview at Henley, 4 p.m.
Prep Volleyball
Modoc at Lost River, 5:45 p.m.
Bonanza at Mazama, 6:30 p.m.
Klamath Union at Cascade Christian, 6:30 p.m.
La Pine at Lakeview, 6 p.m.
North Lake at Triad, 5:30 p.m.
Rogue Valley Adventist at Hosanna Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Trinity Lutheran at Gilchrist, 5 p.m.
Big Valley at McCloud, 5:30 p.m.
Dunsmuir at Butte Valley
Prep Football
Princeton at Butte Valley, 6 p.m.