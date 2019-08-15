Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

SATURDAY, AUGUST 17

College Volleyball

Oregon Tech vs. Life Pacific, at Southern Oregon, 11 a.m.

Oregon Tech vs. Simpson, at Southern Oregon, 6 p.m.

Boys Prep Soccer

Butte Valley at Tulelake Tournament

MONDAY, AUGUST 19

High School Sports

First day for Oregon schools to hold official practices

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 21

Men’s College Soccer

Simpson University at Oregon Tech, 3 p.m.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 22

Prep Volleyball

Big Valley at Greenville Tournament

Butte Valley at Weed, 6 p.m.

Boys Prep Soccer

Butte Valley at Weed, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 23

College Volleyball

Oregon Tech vs. William Jessup, at Southern Oregon, 9 a.m.

Oregon Tech vs. University of Jamestown, at Southern Oregon, 5 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Big Valley at Greenville Tournament

SATURDAY, AUGUST 24

Women’s College Soccer

Oregon Tech at Embry-Riddle, Ariz., 7 p.m.

College Volleyball

Oregon Tech vs. Lewis-Clark State College, at Southern Oregon, 10 a.m.

Oregon Tech vs. Vanguard, at Oregon Tech, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Volleyball

Big Valley at Greenville Tournament

