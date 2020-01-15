TODAY
Prep Wrestling
Henley, Mazama at Skyline Conference duals, at Hidden Valley
Chiloquin at North Lake novice tournament, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY
Boys Prep Basketball
Rogue Valley Adventist at Paisley, 6:30 p.m.
McCloud at Butte Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Big Valley at Tulelake, 6:30 p.m.
Hidden Valley at Mazama, 7 p.m.
Lakeview at LaPine, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Prep Basketball
Rogue Valley Adventist at Paisley, 5 p.m.
McCloud at Butte Valley, 5 p.m.
Big Valley at Tulelake, 5 p.m.
Hidden Valley at Mazama, 5:30 p.m.
Lakeview at LaPine, 6 p.m.