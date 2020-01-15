Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

TODAY

Prep Wrestling

Henley, Mazama at Skyline Conference duals, at Hidden Valley

Chiloquin at North Lake novice tournament, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY

Boys Prep Basketball

Rogue Valley Adventist at Paisley, 6:30 p.m.

McCloud at Butte Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Big Valley at Tulelake, 6:30 p.m.

Hidden Valley at Mazama, 7 p.m.

Lakeview at LaPine, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Prep Basketball

Rogue Valley Adventist at Paisley, 5 p.m.

McCloud at Butte Valley, 5 p.m.

Big Valley at Tulelake, 5 p.m.

Hidden Valley at Mazama, 5:30 p.m.

Lakeview at LaPine, 6 p.m.

