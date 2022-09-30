100 years ago
Klamath’s political pot bubbles merrily along.
Feeding fuel to the flames are Dr. A.A. Soule and A.J. Lyle, both of whom aspire to the office of mayor.
“If elected mayor I will start something within six months, or quit,” said Lyle.
Questioned as to what he intended to start if elected, Lyle said he would start a moral cleanup.
Dr. Soule is advertising his candidacy by means of a card bearing his picture.
And this is not all, the politicians say. One or perhaps several “dark horses” are declared to be in the offing, one of which may make an a-appearance this week. Just who those aspirants may be is being kept dark, as befits a dark horse, but sundry meetings are said to have been held in the dark of the moon to discuss the merit of the material on hand.
“Wait till after the fair,” said one politician, reputed as being very much “in the know.” Then you’ll seem ‘em popping up from all sides.”
Bubble, bubble, bubble.
The Evening Herald, Oct. 2, 1922
50 years ago
Robert A. Brett, Jr, 24 of Klamath Falls, has been identified as one of two officers aboard the F111 fighter-bomber that disappeared on a mission over North Vietnam last week.
Lt. Brett, son of Mrs. And Mrs. Robert A. Brett, was reportedly co-piloting the controversial plane with a senior officer who had flown over North Vietnam before.
According the senior Brett, who retired from the Air Force a year ago at Kingsley Field as a lieutenant colonel, it left Thursday night with other F111s to attack North Vietnam’s northwest rail line and while still over Laos it disappeared from radar contact.
Brett had been commissioned upon graduation from Oregon State University in June, 1970. He earned a degree in political science and was also honored as a distinguished graduate in military science.
The Pentagon reported the plane was flying through a sky filled with thunderstorms when it disappeared. There was no indication of either mechanical failure or hostile fire.
The $15 million planes were flying their first combat mission in Indochina after a four-year absence.
The Herald and News, Oct. 5, 1972
25 years ago
Forty years or more after the Wood River was straightened and divided to make room for cattle pastures, construction crews began this week to put the river back into its original, meandering channel.
Trout, a Portland based fish conservation group, is overseeing reconstruction of the lower 1.7 miles of Wood River and restoration of the marshes along its shore.
The $1 million project is located adjacent to the 3,200-acre wetland restoration project on former ranch land acquired in 1993-4 by the Bureau of Land Management.
A few miles away, The Nature Conservancy will oversee a similar project on the 4,800-acre Tulana Farms, which was acquired last year with funding from a federal conservation easement. That project will restore wetland along the mouth of the Williamson River.
The Herald and News, Oct. 1, 1997
10 years ago
Unusually large numbers of American white pelicans—often groups of several hundred—are being seen at areas of Upper Klamath Lake, probably because of a combination of high survival rates for birds born earlier this year and lowering lake levels.
Dave Mauser, a biologist with the Klamath Basin National Wildlife Refuges Complex, said low lake levels are forcing fish to gather in large schools and “It makes them easy pickings” for pelicans.
Water levels in Upper Klamath Lake and the Link River have significantly receded because lake water is being seasonally diverted to irrigators along with the Lower Klamath National Wildlife Refuges and Klamath River to support large salmon runs.
Along with Klamath Basin populations of pelicans, he said others from British Columbia, Idaho and the Rocky Mountains have been congregating locally in recent weeks, especially at shallow areas of Upper Klamath Lake like Moore Park/Pelican Marina and Howard Bay.
“They’re opportunists,” Mauser said “They’ll travel tremendous distance to find food.”
White pelicans catch fish while swimming, often in rafts of a dozen or more, or this year in groups of 50 or more.
The survival rate of pelicans born earlier this year at Clear Lake National Wildlife Refuge was higher than in recent years with an estimated 1,200 to 1,500 surviving young birds. Clear Lake is one of two remaining pelican colonies in California.
The Herald and News, Oct. 2, 2012