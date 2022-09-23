Look Back 9-24

Bestway Building Center opened in the old Long-Bell Lumber building at Main and Spring streets in 1965. The location housed lumber and hardware businesses from 1910 to 2018.

 Herald and News file photo / Klamath County Museum archives

100 years ago

Fire Chief Keith Ambrose narrowly escaped death in fighting a fire of undetermined origin which almost totally destroyed the two frame buildings at 534-538 Main Street shortly after 3 o’clock yesterday afternoon.

