When I joined the staff of the Herald & News in May 2022, I was informed that there were some bad feelings left over in the Klamath County community from the previous staff.
But I didn't ask too many questions.
It didn't really bother me that the newsroom staff had mostly left around the same time — not a mass walkout, as some believe, just how things timed out — because I saw something in the Herald & News.
What did I see?
A golden opportunity.
I've been a professional journalist since August 2008. The Herald & News is the fifth newspaper I've worked for in that time but it's the first chance I've had to be part of a rebuilding effort.
In my mind, despite the more than 100-year history of the Herald & News, this paper that I work for right now started last spring when Gene Warnick was hired as the editor.
Since that time, Warnick has been crafting a staff that not only works well together but wants to do what the previous staff didn't seem too interested in: Being a part of the Klamath County community.
Things haven't been perfect, but when in life is anything perfect?
Since I joined the staff as the assistant editor, we've added one full-time reporter — Molly O'Brien — and a new freelancer — Zak Keeney. We've continued longstanding working relationships with freelancer Lee Juillerat and columnist Luke Ovgard and ... that's it.
That's our staff.
Occasionally, we get extra help from the Adams Publishing Group in the form of enterprise reporter Mike Sunnucks, but it's mostly just the five of us manning the newsroom ship.
Part of our efforts have been healing the relationship with the community and we're doing that by attending as many public meetings as we can so the Herald & News can fulfill the primary goal of journalism: To be a watchdog of government.
We're writing previews for and attending as many events as we can in order to meet another goal of journalism: To be a countywide information hub.
We're covering crime to the best of our ability so the community knows not only what dangers are out there but also about the efforts of local law enforcement to fight against those dangers.
We're writing feature articles on people and organizations whenever we get the opportunity because another purpose of journalism is to connect the pieces of the community puzzle.
We also serve as a community sounding board by publishing letters to the editor whenever they are submitted.
You are probably now asking yourself why I'm telling you all of this and here's the answer: Because I want the Klamath County community to know that the Herald & News cares.
More importantly, I want the Klamath County community to know that the Herald & News is part of the community. Our employees live in Klamath Falls. Your problems — rising water and electricity rates, snowfall building up, economic concerns, drought concerns — are our problems, too.
We are here for you and we have been for more than 100 years.
Times change and those changes affect how we bring the news to you. When I started, the paper was printing Tuesdays through Saturdays with only an e-edition for Thursdays. Now, the paper prints Wednesdays and Saturdays with only e-editions for Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. This change disappointed the community.
Hey, it disappointed me, too. I'm in my mid-thirties, but I've always appreciated the feel of a real product in my hands. I'm not a fan of reading online or picking up ebooks instead of the real thing.
I get it.
One thing to keep in mind is that for the paper to improve its coverage — and how we present that coverage to you — we need help, too. We need subscribers and advertisers. We need news tips. We need photos sent in when we can't get somewhere.
But what we need the most is the trust of the community.
So, I ask you now, what do you want to see more of from the Herald & News? How can we increase the community's trust in us?
Emily Hanson is the assistant editor for the Herald & News. She graduated from Washington State University with a bachelor degree in communications in May 2008. She has previously worked as a general-assignment reporter, a sports reporter, a copy editor and as a page designer. Her writing, photography and page design have won multiple awards from the Washington Newspaper Association.