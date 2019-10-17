It’s almost time for the sixth annual Klamath Comic Con! The downtown Klamath County Library will become a haven for all things fandom from 10 am. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, according to a news release.
Here’s a taste of what the library has planned:
n Show off your costume skills at our Comic Con Cosplay Contest. Entering the contest is as easy as posing for a photograph during the convention. Every entry wins a free comic book. The library will be giving away gift cards to JoAnn Fabrics and Crafts to the best costumers in each age category, as well as to the best group cosplay.
n Retro video gaming all day. Play titles from the very earliest days of video gaming (or get nostalgic for your favorite ones from childhood).
n Take a selfie with a Stormtrooper and other costumers from Star Wars Oregon.
n Comics scholar Franny Howes will lead you through a “speedrun” of Inktober drawing challenges – crank out 31 drawings in 31 minutes. Everyone who participates will be able to take home a sketchbook of their work (while supplies last).
n Dungeonmaster Michael House is running Dungeons and Dragons games throughout the day for all ages, from new players to veteran adventurers.
n Shop in our gallery of vendors and artists! Buy retro video games, tabletop gaming supplies, handmade fandom-themed accessories, comics and much more.
n Test your geeky wits at the library’s Trivia Wheel. Answer a random question from fandoms past and present and win a fun toy prize. Younger fans can test their knowledge at our “Who’s That Pokémon?” challenge.
n Play with a library of board and card games for all ages.
n Enjoy carnival games and activities with your little ones.
n Make nerdy crafts for all ages. Make masks of Toothless from the “How to Train Your Dragon” series, foam hats of Super Mario Bros. characters, or Avengers-inspired bead bracelets.
n Lures at the library’s Pokémon Go stop all day.
For more information (including details on how to volunteer at the con), visit the comic con’s website at klamathlibrary.org/adults/comic-con.