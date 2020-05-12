As the 2020 primary election reaches a conclusion in the run-up to decision day, the Herald and News has worked diligently to provide platforms for each candidate to state their case to voters so that our readers may make the most informed decisions on their ballots.
On Friday, May 10, an email blast was sent from the Herald and News as an advertisement purchased by the Daren Krag For Sheriff campaign. In retrospect, the header of the email should have contained the words “sponsored content” to be clearer on the origination of the advertisement. Unfortunately, it left many readers believing that the Herald and News was endorsing Krag for office. Some objected to receiving paid content from the newspaper of a political campaign nature.
Because our email address list consists of anyone who may have ever entered an H&N contest, voted in Best of the Basin, or opted into any of our advertising emails, we are discontinuing the use of email blasts as a form of political advertising.
To be very clear, the Herald and News does not endorse candidates or campaigns in the interest of maintaining neutrality during elections as a voice for the entire community, and due to the importance of presenting unbiased information about the elections that matter to you.
We sincerely apologize for any confusion or frustrations that this advertisement email may have caused with our readers, and deeply regret any issues that may have stemmed from its release for all candidates — incumbent Sheriff Chris Kaber and challengers Daren Krag and John Mogle — in the lead-up to election day.
With deepest appreciation for your continued readership,
The Herald and News