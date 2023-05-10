Tina Teeter

Tina Teeter Tina Teeter, loving mother and wife, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 29th at the young age of 57.

Tina was born in California but spent many years growing up in Texas before she moved to Oregon where she met her high school sweetheart and had 3 children. Tina had a very giving heart and loved serving others. She went on to meet her husband and partner of 32 years, Richard, and embraced living and working on their ranch. Tina had a very strong work ethic and wasn't afraid of getting her hands dirty.

