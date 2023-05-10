Tina Teeter Tina Teeter, loving mother and wife, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, April 29th at the young age of 57.
Tina was born in California but spent many years growing up in Texas before she moved to Oregon where she met her high school sweetheart and had 3 children. Tina had a very giving heart and loved serving others. She went on to meet her husband and partner of 32 years, Richard, and embraced living and working on their ranch. Tina had a very strong work ethic and wasn't afraid of getting her hands dirty.
Over the years, she had numerous jobs including Chief of Staff for an Oregon State Representative, caregiving in her earlier years, and most recently, she worked as a custodian for KCSD, which she absolutely loved. Tina really enjoyed the simple things in life such as her "critters" and had a huge heart for those that were often looked down upon; she extended compassion to many people, and selflessly cared for numerous loved ones in their final days. Recently, when asked what her greatest accomplishment was in life, she responded without missing a beat, "Oh my children, for sure," and even in her final hours, she was thinking of her kids as she made sure to speak with all 3 of them before going home to her Creator.
No matter what challenges, heartache, or strife Tina faced, she never lost hold of her faith in Jesus Christ. We will remember her as strong, courageous, determined, and loving. A beautiful woman, inside and out, who left us way too soon.
Tina is survived by her husband whom she loved very much, Richard Freitag; her children, Christina Carl, Matthew Teeter, and Emily Teeter, as well as numerous grandchildren. A private memorial service will take place to honor Tina, and the family asks that in lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Tina's memory to your local school booster club, animal shelter, or church, as that is what she would have preferred.
