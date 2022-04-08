Teen vaping has been on the rise across the country. Klamath County is no exception. In the United States, the legal age for vaping is 21. Although it’s technically illegal for teens to vape, they still do so at alarming rates. According to data from the CDC 43.6% of high schoolers and 17.2% of middle schoolers reported using eCigarettes regularly.
“We reached out to Miranda because we saw this as a very big issue with our students and in our community. We firmly believe it is important not only to educate our students academically but also how to lead healthy lifestyles.” Said Kim Cappel, Executive Director at EagleRidge High School.
The known health risks and unknown long term effects should give anyone pause when they think about youth vaping. Some of the known health issues associated with vaping include lung cancer, lung issues, brain damage, mouth/gum disease and heart issues.
“eCigarettes, like Juul, do not contain just harmless water vapor, but contain several harmful chemicals such as formaldehyde, benzene, nickel and lead which have been shown to cause both lung and heart disease. With Juul, James Monsees and Adam Bowen have created another monster to hook our youth to highly addictive nicotine.” Said Glenn Gailis MD.
Teens caught vaping or smoking used to be ticketed and sent to Klamath County Court, but that’s no longer the case. On January 1st, 2022 SB 587 went into effect and it repealed ORS 167.785 (Minor in Possession of Tobacco/Vape). This means that it’s no longer a violation of Oregon law to be a minor in possession of a tobacco/vape. Before SB 587 went into effect, there were approximately 10-15 students in court each Monday.
After the law changed, Klamath County Public Health and Eagle Ridge High School came together to figure out alternative disciplinary action and education for youth who were caught with tobacco products. The result was a pilot class focusing on intervention for youth who were caught vaping or smoking tobacco. Healthy Klamath joined in to help assist in teaching. The class is a stop gap for the time being to help provide some repercussions and awareness to youth who are no longer being sent through the judicial system.
“The goal is to move from intervention classes to tobacco prevention classes in the future.” Said Miranda Hill. “The idea is to have tobacco prevention classes in schools all around the county so the interventions are no longer necessary.”
Cascade Health Alliance recently received funding to train the trainer and provide the skills to school teachers on the tobacco prevention curriculum that they can teach in their classes. Healthy Klamath also secured an Oregon Health Authority grant to help with a mass media campaign around tobacco awareness in the community.
In the words of high schooler, Cece Dibrito, “you can quote me on this. Don’t Juul, it’s not cool.”