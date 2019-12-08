OLYMPIA, Wash. — Amanda Constant turned a double-double effort Friday and Oregon Tech came from behind in the fourth period to open Cascade Collegiate Conference women’s basketball play with a 63-56 win at The Evergreen State College.
Tech held a slight lead at halftime before the Geoducks rallied to take a 46-44 lead into the fourth quarter.
Amanda Constant hit a three to spark a 7-0 spurt by OIT to open the last period and push Tech to a 51-46 lead. ESC managed to knot the score at 54-54 before the Hustlin’ Owls pulled away in the final two minutes of play.
Kylie Meadows hit a free throw to give Tech the lead for good, and Constant scored to up the lead to 57-54, and the hosts managed two free throws to the end and went the final three minutes without a field goal.
OIT then stopped the host team, and limited ESC to 32 percent shooting for the game, to claim the win as the league begins its 20-game conference schedule.
Until the fourth quarter, when Tech pulled away, there had been two other ties and 12 lead changes.
Tech made 45 percent of its field goals, and held a solid, 42-30, edge in rebounds.
Constant finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds, with Meadows and Courtney Clemmer both scoring 10 points for the Hustlin’ Owls. Clemmer also had seven rebounds, while Eastyn Reeves had a game-high six assists.
Trinity Betoney, who spurred the Geoducks in the third period, finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds, with Anna Cook adding 11 points.
For Evergreen State, Friday’s contest was just its third women’s game this season.