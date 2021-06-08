Mick gets Honorable Mention
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Oregon Tech's Sarah Abramson was named Tuesday to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) softball All-America team, selected by the NAIA All-America committee.
Abramson was a First Team selection, while Kaila Mick grabbed Honorable Mention accolades.
This is the second All-American selection for Abramson in as many days as she was named an NFCA All-American yesterday. Abramson set a single-season program record with 29 wins, posting a 1.64 ERA with 237 strikeouts in 243 innings of work. She allowed just seven long balls in 1,109 plate appearances and held her opponents to a .209 batting average.
Mick, a 5-5 freshman shortstop from Henley High School, was second on the team with a .394 average, while leading the team's defensive efforts with 91 assists.