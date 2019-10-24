Oregon Tech will open its men’s basketball season ranked No. 2 in the country.
The NAIA Division II national poll, which was voted upon by coaches from around the country, had the Hustlin’ Owls second in the preseason poll, with defending national champion Spring Arbor of Michigan rated No. 1.
SAU received all 12 first-place votes in the poll which saw The College of Idaho rated third and Southern Oregon No. 18. Corban was among the teams to receive votes to give the Cascade Collegiate Conference four teams in the rankings.
Corban missed the top 25 by three votes.
Among the other teams to receive votes was Antelope Valley University, which will play at Oregon Tech Nov. 16 as part of Tech’s annual home-court tournament, which also includes SOU.
After a season like last year, the expectations are obviously high,” Tech head coach Justin Parnell said.
“I think the (conference) is as good this year as it’s been in a long time. We were voted as the (conference) favorite, but I could see five or six different teams having a chance to win the league title.”
“The (conference) is one of the toughest in the country and we were fortunate in a number of close games last season, which could have significantly changed the makeup of the conference,” Parnell said.
Tech, which opens its season at 7:30 p.m. Saturday with an exhibition game against the Seattle Mountaineers, was second to Spring Arbor in the national tournament a year ago, and had to beat CI in the semifinals.
The Hustlin’ Owls return almost their entire team from last season, and have added some key redshirts, as well as two outstanding freshmen.
“We really like our depth and feel we are able to play at a pace that most teams will struggle with,” Parnell said.
Tech begins conference play Dec. 6-7 in Washington state, and will play its first home league games Dec. 20-21.