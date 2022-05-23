RIGHT: A security camera image of an alleged bank robber in Grants Pass.
A surveillance camera image of an alleged bank robber who hit an Oregon bank on Monday, May 23.
Police say this Kia Optima served as a getaway car in an alleged bank robbery.
Police in Grants Pass are looking for a man who allegedly robbed the First Interstate Bank Monday morning.
According to police, the man demanded money at the bank branch shortly before 11 a.m.
“No weapons were displayed by the male suspect who was described as an approximate 6’4” tall white male in his 30s to 40s, weighing 220 to 240 pounds and having some facial hair,” according to police.
The alleged bandit wore a black beanie cap, black glasses and bright orange shirt over a darker long-sleeved shirt.
The alleged bank robber fled the bank after heist and got into a getaway vehicle parked at an adjacent Walgreens store.. The vehicle is described as a white Kia Optima with tinted windows.
There were no injuries in the bank robbery, police said.
