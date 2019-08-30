Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
US Open Tennis

Taylor Townsend, of the United States, reacts after defeating Simona Halep, of Romania, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Thursday, in New York.

 AP photo

23-year-old Townsend of U.S. upsets Halep at Open. Sports, B1