James Matayoshi, the mayor of Rongelap Atoll, says “What they’re saying is, here is the dome. And here, in the lagoon area, there is radiation .... But as far as leaking from the dome, we don’t think that’s the case?” “That doesn’t make sense.” The U.S. Department of Energy has disclosed high levels of radiation in giant clams in a lagoon near the Runit Dome, where the U.S. entombed radioactive waster from U.S. nuclear testing in the Marshall Islands almost four decade ago.