Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
France Cycling Tour de France

Britain's Geraint Thomas crosses the finish line of the fourteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 117.5 kilometers (73 miles) with start in Tarbes and finish at the Tourmalet pass, France, Saturday.

 AP photo

At Tour, Thomas no longer touching the sky. Sports, B1