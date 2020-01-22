U.S. equities fell on reports that a deadly respiratory illness that originated in China had migrated to the U.S., spurring concern about the potential economic impact.
Industrial and consumer shares were among the worst performers as the S&P 500 index pulled back from a record. That followed retreats in Asia and Europe, with Hong Kong the hardest hit. Luxury stocks posted their biggest drop since October on worries the virus will disrupt spending during a key Chinese holiday period. Banks declined after UBS Group AG missed profitability targets; Boeing slumped on speculation its 737 Max jet wouldn’t be cleared to fly until mid-year.
The risk-off mood helped support some traditional haven assets, and the yen and Treasuries advanced.
The emergence of the illness in China — and concerns it will now spread outside the country — stirred memories of the SARS outbreak 17 years ago for some market watchers, though it isn’t yet as serious. The developments provided an excuse for investors who bid up U.S. stocks to record highs last week to take a pause and assess the outlook for global growth and corporate profits as earnings season picks up.
Main moves in markets:
n The S&P 500 index fell 0.3% at the close of trading in New York.
n The euro slipped 0.1% to $1.1088.
n The British pound gained 0.3% to $1.3045.
n The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped five basis points to 1.77%.
n West Texas Intermediate crude slumped 0.3% to $58.34 a barrel.
n Gold fell 0.1% to $1,558.62 an ounce.