(AP) — Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Tuesday, reversing a big slice of the market’s losses from a sharp sell-off the day before.
The rebound ended a five-day losing streak for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fueled largely by fears that the spread of a new virus in China could hamper global economic growth. The outbreak has killed more than 100 people, putting a chill on travel and tourism in China.
Investors placed their concerns about the virus’ potential economic impact on the back burner and snapped up stocks beaten down earlier in the week, particularly chipmakers and other technology companies. The sector notched the biggest gain Tuesday and powered much of the rally.
“There are always a few bargain hunters out there who will step in and start buying almost immediately,” said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading & derivatives at Charles Schwab. “But I’m quite surprised that it’s been this quickly and that it has rebounded as much as it has.”
The S&P 500 index rose 32.61 points, or 1%, to 3,276.24. The Dow gained 187.05 points, or 0.7%, to 28,722.85. The Nasdaq climbed 130.37 points, or 1.4%, to 9,269.68. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 14.18 points, or 0.9%, to 1,658.31.
Bond prices fell, sending yields higher following a significant drop a day earlier. The yield on the 10-year Treasury climbed to 1.65% from 1.60% late Monday.
Wall Street is in the midst of a heavy week for corporate earnings. Boeing, McDonald’s, Facebook and Microsoft will all report results on Wednesday. Other big names reporting this week include Coca-Cola, Amazon, Caterpillar and Exxon Mobil.
The Federal Reserve is also set to deliver its latest interest rate and economic policy update Wednesday. The central bank lowered its key interest rate three times last year in a bid to shield the economy from slowing global growth and the fallout from the U.S.-China trade war.
Benchmark crude oil rose 34 cents settle at $53.48 a barrel. Brent crude oil, the international standard, gained 19 cents to close at $59.51 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline rose 2 cents to $1.50 per gallon. Heating oil climbed 2 cents to $1.72 per gallon. Natural gas rose 3 cents to $1.93 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold fell $7.60 to $1,569.80 per ounce, silver fell 60 cents to $17.46 per ounce and copper fell 2 cents to $2.58 per pound.
The dollar rose to 109.14 Japanese yen from 108.93 yen on Monday. The euro was unchanged at $1.1017.