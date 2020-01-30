Major U.S. stock indexes ended mixed Wednesday after an early rally powered by strong gains in technology companies faded in the final minutes of trading.
The wobbly finish left the benchmark S&P 500 with a 0.1% loss. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed with a gain of less than 0.1%, while the Nasdaq composite inched 0.1% higher. Bond prices rose, pulling yields lower.
Investors continued to assess quarterly reports from big companies, including solid results from General Electric and Apple. The iPhone maker’s shares climbed to an all-time high. Microsoft reported quarterly results after the close of regular trading that topped Wall Street estimates.
Tesla also reported strong quartely results after the closing bell, which sent its shares 11% higher in after-hours trading. The electric vehicle maker’s stock had already closed at an all-time high during the regular trading session.
Stocks barely budged after Federal Reserve announced it is leaving its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a low level. The move, which was widely expected, reflects the central bank’s mostly positive view of the U.S. economy.
“They seem to have gotten the porridge temperature just about right,” said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager with Globalt Investments. “Inflation isn’t budging one way or the other — same thing with unemployment, same thing with wage growth.”
The S&P 500 index fell 2.84 points, or 0.1%, to 3,273.40. The index had earlier been up by 0.5%.
The Dow edged up 11.60 points, or less than 0.1%, to 28,734.45. The Nasdaq added 5.48 points, or 0.1%, to 9,275.16. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks slid 9.09 points, or 0.5%, to 1,649.22.
Benchmark crude oil fell 15 cents to settle at $53.33 a barrel. Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose 30 cents to close at $59.81 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline rose 3 cents to $1.53 per gallon. Heating oil declined 2 cents to $1.70 per gallon. Natural gas fell 6 cents to $1.87 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold rose 60 cents to $1,570.40 per ounce, silver rose 5 cents to $17.45 per ounce and copper fell 3 cents to $2.55 per pound.
The dollar fell to 109.06 Japanese yen from 109.14 yen on Tuesday. The euro strengthened to $1.1020 from $1.1017.