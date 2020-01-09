ASHLAND – “Steel Magnolias,” a popular American play that even better known from its film version will open the Oregon Cabaret Theatre’s 2020 season with performances Jan. 30 to March 22.
Written by Robert Harling, “Steel Magnolias” is set in Truvy’s beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, where all the ladies who are “anybody” go to have their hair done. With the help of her eager assistant, Annelle, the outspoken and wise cracking Truvy provides shampoos and free advice to her clients. They include the town’s curmudgeon, Ouiser, the town’s curmudgeon; Miss Clairee, an eccentric millionaire; and M’Lynn, the local social leader whose daughter, Shelby, is about to marry.
Excitement to concern
According to director Galloway Stevens, “The excitement of the wedding quickly turns to concern as Shelby faces a risky pregnancy and a myriad of health complications. As the women of Chinquapin make their way over life’s many hurdles, they find comfort in each other.”
Stevens, who grew up in the mountains of North Carolina, said seeing the film version “was my first time seeing Southerners presented as everyday people — not crazy alcoholics, or over-emotional victims of some summer evening heat wave. The movie didn’t rely on stereotypes born from stories like “Gone With The Wind,” “Crimes Of The Heart,” almost all Tennessee Williams’ pieces, or worst of all, “Deliverance.”
“ ‘Steel Magnolias,’ ” Stevens says, “not only celebrates a sense of my home, but more importantly it transcends the regionality of “the South” and promotes the power of resilient women found in every community across the nation.”
Cabaret veteran
The cast features Cabaret veteran Renee Hewitt and local favorite and Oregon Shakespeare Festival veteran Catherine Lynn Davis. Be Boulay who has served as the understudy for another Cabaret play, will make her onstage debut while Julie Cardia, Katy Wilson and Millcent K. Hunnicutt will make their first-ever Cabaret appearances.
“Steel Magnolias” includes some adult situations and mild language and, if it were it a movie, would be rated PG.
The director, Stevens, has been featured at the Cabaret as Sweeney Todd, and in “Picasso at the Lapin Agile,” “Million Dollar Quartet,” “Cabaret,” “9 to 5,” “Chicago” and The Drowsy Chaperone.” He directed the Cabaret’s 2019 production of “Miracle on 34th Street” and “Avenue Q” in 2018.