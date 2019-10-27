EUGENE — Oregon’s Camden Lewis kicked a 26-yard field goal as time expired Saturday night to lift to Ducks over Washington State, 37-35.
Washington State drove 90 yards to go ahead, 35-34, with one minute left before the Ducks drove for the game-winning field goal.
Oregon’s CJ Verdell rushed for 257 yards and three TDs, including an 89-yard romp.
WSU quarterback Anthony Gordon completed 32 of 50 passes for 406 yards and three touchdowns, but he also threw two interceptions.
The game was tied 17-17 at halftime.
The Ducks improved to 7-1 overall and 5-0 in the Pac-12.
The Cougars dropped to 4-4, 1-4.
OTHER PAC-12
UTAH 35, CALIFORNIA 0
SALT LAKE CITY — No. 12 Utah stayed on a defensive roll, shutting out Cal, 35-0.
Utah has allowed just 10 points through its last 14 quarters of football and has outscored opponents 146-23 during the team’s current three-game winning streak.
Zack Moss ran for 115 yards and two TDs for the Utes. After becoming Utah’s career leader in yards rushing last week, Moss increased his total to 33 touchdowns on the ground and surpassed Del Rodgers, who set the previous mark of 31 from 1978-81.
Utah (7-1, 4-1, Pac-12) allowed only 136 total yards in a 21-3 victory over Arizona State last week.
STANFORD 42, ARIZONA 31
STANFORD, Calif. — The final test for K.J. Costello came in the pregame warm-ups. If he could show he could hold and throw the football, he was a go.
Being forced to stand on the sidelines for the past three weeks took its toll on the senior quarterback, who returned to Stanford’s starting lineup and led the Cardinal to a 41-31 victory over visiting Arizona on Saturday.
“It doesn’t feel good. It’s awful,” Costello said of being sidelined. “Not playing a few weeks I have to challenge myself in terms of energy.”
An energized Costello threw for 312 yards and three touchdowns after missing three games with a thumb injury. He was 30 of 43 passing with no interceptions. Back-up Davis Mills, out with a calf injury, was unavailable.
“I feel a whole lot different playing than not playing. It’s everything,” Costello said. “When our offense plays the way we know we can, when we’re able to run the ball, you can see the full complexion of the offense and what we want to do.”
UCLA 42, No. 24 ARIZONA STATE 32
PASADENA, Calif. — Joshua Kelley scored a career-high four touchdowns and rushed for 164 yards to lead UCLA to a 42-32 victory over No. 24 Arizona State on Saturday night.
Kelley has rushed for over 100 yards in three of the past four games. The Bruins scored on five of their first six drives, including four straight from late in the first quarter to midway in the third after it was tied at 7.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson completed 16 of 23 passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns. The sophomore injured his left leg after being hit on a scramble during the fourth quarter and did not return.
UCLA (3-5, 3-2 Pac-12) has won consecutive games for only the second time in Chip Kelly’s two-year tenure.
Jayden Daniels had 338 all-purpose yards and accounted for all four touchdowns for Arizona State (5-3, 2-3). He threw for 271 yards and three fourth-quarter touchdowns, completing 20 of 29. Daniels also rushed for 67 yards, including a 1-yard sneak during the first quarter that tied it.
USC 35, Colorado 31
BOULDER, Colo. — Kedon Slovis threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Michael Pittman Jr. with 2:15 left and Southern California escaped Folsom Field with a 35-31 win Friday night over the hard-luck Colorado Buffaloes, who nearly pulled off their first ever victory over the Trojans.
The Trojans (5-3, 4-1 Pac-12) improved to 14-0 all-time against Colorado with their first win in four road games this season and they handed the Buffaloes (3-5, 1-4) their fourth straight loss.
REGION
Northern Arizona 31, Portland State 29
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Luis Aguilar kicked a 38-yard field goal with 4 seconds left in the game and Northern Arizona rallied past Portland State 31-29 on Saturday night.
Portland State had taken a 29-28 lead on Cody Williams’ 21-yard field goal with 1:26 left to play. Williams missed a go-ahead 44-yard try, but the Lumberjacks (4-4, 2-2 Big Sky Conference) were flagged for roughing the kicker, giving the Vikings (5-4, 3-2) a first down at the NAU 13-yard line.
But NAU quarterback Case Cookus had plenty of time to lead his team to victory, moving into second place on the Lumberjacks’ all-time passing list while completing 4 of 5 passes for 47 yards on the drive. Cookus entered the game needing 325 yards to pass Jason Murrietta (10,717). He finished with 363 yards on 26-of-41 passing with two touchdowns and an interception. Next up for Cookus is all-time NAU leader Travis Brown (11,400).
Montana 34, Eastern Washington 17
MISSOULA, Mont. — Coming off a loss in which they lost their standout quarterback, the Montana Grizzlies turned to sophomore running back Marcus Knight Saturday, and he delivered.
Knight ran for 131 yards and three touchdowns to help Montana rally past Eastern Washington 34-17 Saturday.
Knight’s touchdown runs of 4, 45 and 9 yards backed junior Cam Humphrey, who was making his first start at quarterback for injured senior Dalton Sneed. Sneed came out of a 49-22 loss at Sacramento State with an injured ankle.
Southern Utah 59, Idaho State 34
CEDAR CITY, Utah — Chris Helbig was 20-of-25 passing for 268 yards and four touchdowns, Carlton Johnson returned one of his two interceptions for a 51-yard touchdown and Southern Utah cruised by Idaho State 59-34 on Saturday.
Helbig also had one of SUU’s three rushing touchdowns as the Thunderbirds carried it 56 times for 233 yards. He now has 13 touchdown passes on the season to go along with six on the ground.