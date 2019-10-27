Klamath County School District
Districtwide — Wednesday: Professional development day; one hour late start.
Bonanza — Tuesday: Bingo night 6 p.m.; Crunch at Once. Wednesday through Saturday: National FFA Convention. Thursday: My Future My Choice at Klamath Community College. Thursday and Friday: Future Business Leaders of America at Oregon Leadership Institute in Grants Pass.
Brixner Junior High School — Monday: Fundraiser tickets for sale. Thursday: Costume Day; Halloween dance.
Ferguson Elementary School — Thursday: Halloween parties during the last hour.
Henley Elementary School — Monday: Good news club 3:15 p.m. Thursday: Halloween parade 2 p.m.
Henley Middle School — Monday through Thursday: After school tutoring 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday: Pink Out Day. Tuesday: Neon Day. Wednesday: Class color competition. Thursday: Halloween (no masks). Friday: Dress up/dress down day; school dance 3:30 to 5 p.m.
Henley High School — Tuesday: Picture retakes; National Honor Society induction in Mazama High School 6 p.m.
Mazama High School — Wednesday: National Honor Society induction 6 p.m. Friday: Future Business Leaders of America field trip to Rogue Community College. Saturday: SATs 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Merrill Elementary School — Tuesday: Apple Crunch at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday: Fourth through sixth graders to Broadway Theatre. Thursday: Parade and Halloween parties at 1 p.m.
Peterson Elementary School — Thursday: No TAG for fourth grade; Halloween/Harvest Parties at the end of the school day. Friday: Picture retakes day.
Shasta Elementary School — Tuesday: Crunch at Once. Wednesday: College T-shirt Day. Thursday: Costume parade; ice cream social provided by Shasta Boosters; Think Pink Day. Friday: Shasta Pride Day.
Stearns Elementary School — Tuesday: Apple Crunch at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday: Cross country meet (registration at 4:15 p.m.; meet at 5 p.m.).