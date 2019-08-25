Yikes!
Soon to be erstwhile editor Gerry O’Brien asked the question about a year ago.
“Viks,” he said. “Really?”
Somehow, throughout the Pacific Northwest, the shortened name for Vikings has become Viks.
It is a lot more than Mazama. It is Portland State University, Forest Grove High School, and Selah and North Kitsap high schools in Washington, among others.
One only can surmise a copy editor somewhere needed to make a headline fit the allotted space and changed the shortened name of Vikings from Vikes to Viks. An abhorrent thought to Scandinavians from the Upper Midwest who cheer proudly for the Vikings.
Catch a Minnesota football fan wearing something that says Viks — no one can.
Catch a graduate of either Augustana, the one in South Dakota or Illinois, wearing something that says Viks — no one can.
For starters, Viks is grammatically incorrect.
For a lone “I’ in the name to be pronounced that way, it must be spelled Vikes.
Lik, who goes riding biks with friends. Or goes on hiks. Or appreciates diks that keep water from flooding lawns, golf courses, farms and other land. No one fishes for piks.
Now, let us be clear, there are Viks in the world. One is an eatery. There also is a Norwegian company with the name, and it manufactures handcrafted bikes.
More than few individuals have noted the unique Northwest spin on the nickname.
Many elders can tell stories about the only viks they remember — vicks, that is — which is a potion spread over the chest of children to help them sleep through the night while battling a cold. Most could hardly wait for a shower to get rid of the ointment, which often reeked.
Now, O’Brien is going to leave.
It is likely that whoever replaces him at the Herald and News, if he or she comes from somewhere outside the Pacific Northwest, will ask the same question.
“Viks,” they will say. “Really?”
There is a challenge to explain to those from the Upper Midwest, where teams always are called Vikes as a shortened version of Vikings, how all of us who reside in Oregon, Washington and Idaho refer to teams with the moniker Viks.
Like, many of us used to go on bike rides with friends, or hikes. Even at the Running Y we can appreciated the dikes. Some of us proudly cheer for the Vikes, as a collegiate alma mater thing. Or the Vikes, especially when they are winning National Football League games.
Oh, no offense to Viks.
It simply is a question of how did something like that happen.
Among my likes, however, are bikes, hikes, dikes and cheering for the Augustana and/or Minnesota Vikes.
Skol.
Steve Matthies is sports editor emeritus. He can be reached at 541-885-4411, or at smatthies@heraldandnews.com.