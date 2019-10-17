The Vikings 2019 season ended in Matthew Knight Arena, home of the Oregon Ducks.
It was the first round of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament and the Vikings, a No. 15-seed, were up against in-state opponents and No. 2-seed Oregon in a regional matchup.
The Ducks would easily rout the Vikings with a 40-point win margin on their way to the national semi-final.
But the 78-40 loss came at the tail-end of a strong season for Portland State.
The Vikings’ 25 season wins was a program record and the most of any 15-seed in the NCAA tournament, their first tournament appearance since 2010.
The Vikings earned an automatic bid when they upset Big Sky regular season champions and tournament No. 1 seed Idaho by 16 points in the Big Sky Tournament championship.
Portland State was the only Big Sky team to make the NCAA tournament.
The Vikings are looking to carry that momentum into the 2019-20 season.
They’re returning just two of their NCAA tournament starters, junior guard Kylie Jimenez and lone-senior forward Jordan Stotler, who played her first season with the Vikings last year.
Earlier this week, Jimenez, the most experienced player on the roster, was named to the 2019-20 preseason All-Big Sky team.
“She has the opportunity to take her game to the next level so we want her to continue to work and make herself and the team better,” Portland State head coach Lynn Kennedy said in a release.
“She continues to become a better leader on and off the court, and she is ready for new challenges that she will face this season in her new role.”
This is just the latest in a string of awards for the junior. Following her freshman season, she was named Big Sky Freshman of the Year and earned Big Sky honorable mention last season, where she led the conference in steals with 2.6 and ranked third in assists and assist-to-turnover ratio.
The Vikings are bringing in an impressive list of freshmen, including two McDonald’s All American nominees in guards Jada Lewis and Belle Frazier, Washington State 3A champion Cassidy Gardner and U-15 Spanish team invitee Marina Canzobre.
Portland State also has connections to the region. Kennedy had a successful 10-year career coaching women’s basketball at Southern Oregon. His 208-105 coaching record is one of the best in Raiders’ history.
Kennedy’s Associate Head Coach, Chelsey Gregg, Assistant Coach Carly Meister and Director of Operations Ashley Claussen played for Kennedy at Southern Oregon, while assistant coach Keithan Gregg coached one year for Ashland boys basketball.
Vikings 2019-graduate Ashley Bolston, from South Medford, was the 2019 Big Sky Conference Tournament MVP last season and is now the Vikings video coordinator. Other Oregonians on the roster include lone-senior Stotler, who transferred from Roseburg’s Umpqua Community College, and Desirae Hansen, from Rainier, Ore.
The Vikings’ season starts later this month on the 30th with an exhibition game at home in Viking Pavilion against Warner Pacific. And in early November, Portland State will travel to Boise for a preseason WNIT tournament.
A late December home game against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers highlights the Vikings preseason schedule. The 8-time NCAA champions will travel to Viking Pavilion on Dec. 21.
“When anyone thinks about top women’s basketball programs, Tennessee is one of the first. The tradition of excellence that Coach Pat Summitt established at Tennessee set a standard that all coaches try to achieve,” Kennedy said in a release.
“We are also up for the challenge of playing a perennial top 25 program. In order for us to maintain what we accomplished last year, we need to play the best and compete at a high level.”
Big Sky Conference play begins Dec. 28 in Colorado against the Northern Colorado Bears and continues through early March with no non-conference contests. On March 9, the Vikings will travel back to Boise for the Big Sky Conference Tournament, where they’ll look to repeat the tournament win.
