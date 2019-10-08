Freshman Maiya Baker likes that Oregon Tech has a healthy competition on its women’s golf team.
It showed Tuesday as the Hustlin’ Owls broke the 300 barrier as a team with a 297, and easily won the two day Oregon Tech Fall Invitational golf tournament with a 598.
Baker, who turned in the tournament’s best round among the women, completed Tuesday’s round with a 1-over par 73 on the 5,860-yard women’s course at the Running Y.
Simpson University was a distant second at 720.
“Everybody has pushed each other harder to make each of us better,” Baker said after her two-round effort of 152 amid an incredibly balanced OIT women’s performance. Aerin Song and Ashley Zhu tied for medalist honors at 150, Stephanie Koza finished with a 151, and Payton Canon also had a 152.
“I’m real pleased,” coach Jeff Corkill said.
While Tech’s biggest nemesis was not at the Running Y, the Hustlin’ Owls efforts should help in the polls.
Baker, from Hawaii via Las Vegas, was especially pleased with her 73 on Tuesday’s tough test because of nasty winds.
“It’s my personal record. It’s the lowest tournament score I’ve ever had,” Baker said.
“I was pulling the ball quite a bit, but I used that to my advantage,” she said. “My putting (Monday) was awful, but (Tuesday) it was a difference maker. I was getting closer to the pin (for short putts).”
The wacky winds hit different holes in different ways, challenging everyone.
“Like coach always says, whatever the conditions are, make them your friend,” Baker said, adding that every player has to deal with the same issues.
The women, who are nationally ranked at No. 10, have one more competition this fall and will play in the Sonoma State Fall Invitational at Rohnert Park, Calif., and then be idle until the OIT spring tournament March 8-9.
British Columbia, which played in the Canadian national championships Monday and Tuesday, are ranked No. 1 both in the Cascade Collegiate Conference and NAIA national polls.