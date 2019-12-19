ASHLAND — In a 16-point loss, Klamath Union girls basketball dropped their second straight game, this time to Class 5A opponent Ashland.
The Pelicans trailed by just three points at the end of the first quarter and behind a 16-7 second period took a 27-21 lead into halftime, but the Grizzlies came out on a 38-point second half to retake the lead and finish 59-43.
Klamath Union’s Shielteal Watah led all scorers with 24 points, off 12-for-15 free-throw shooting, and 15 rebounds for a double-double. Katherine Bustamante added 8 points and 7 rebounds.
For the Grizzlies, Jade Sollinger had 23 points, while Gabby Heiken and Nina Munson each added 11 points.
Late Tuesday Girls Basketball
Butte Valley 53, Big Valley 25
BIEBER — Butte Valley girls basketball’s 19-3 quarter handed the Bulldogs an Evergreen League win over Big Valley Tuesday.
The Cardinals trailed just six points headed into halftime, but as the Bulldogs surged ahead after the half, Big Valley garnered a fatal 22-point deficit. Butte Valley added six more points to their win for a 53-25 final.
Bulldog Kendra Chadwell led all scorers with 13 points, including the game’s only 3-pointer. Kylie Winkle, Julisa Garcia and Ashley Hill added eight points apiece to Butte Valley’s 28-point win.
For the Cardinals, everyone got in on the action with just five players. Jesse Gould and Maddison Mejia had six points each.
Late Tuesday Boys Basketball
Butte Valley 57, Big Valley 59
BIEBER — Big Valley boys basketball controlled the Evergreen League game against Butte Valley Tuesday, opening on a 14-8 quarter. The Bulldogs rallied to take the second and third quarters for a combined 36-26 effort.
Still, the Cardinals first and fourth quarter decisions were enough to hand Big Valley the 2-point victory, 59-57.
Big Valley’s Yamir Moya led all scorers with 26 points off 13 made field goals. Argenis Moya added 13 points to the Cardinals’ rout for a combined 39 points. For Butte Valley, Wyatt Faivre led with 19 points off 50% free-throw shooting, while Noe Ramirez scored 13, including the Bulldogs only 3-pointer.
Cascade Christian 51, Lost River 50
MERRILL — Cascade Christian launched 31 three-point attempts, took advantage of Lost River’s sluggish free-throw shooting and came from behind Tuesday to claim a 51-50 nonleague boys basketball victory.
The Raiders took an early lead, and then padded their advantage to 44-37 into the fourth period.
Lost River was limited in the fourth period, was 1-for-2 from the floor and 4-for-9 at the free-throw line as the Challengers rallied for the victory.
Dominic Lewis scored 23 points to lead Class 3A Cascade Christian, and Kiegan Schaan added 14. The two were a combined 9-for-18 from three-point range. The visitors made 7-of-11 free throws.
Lost River, meanwhile, went 15-for-26 at the line, and had 10 misses in the second half.
Carston Hartman paced the Raiders with 16 points, while Junior Pena added 11.
Central Christian 44, Hosanna Christian 38
REDMOND — Central Christian outscored Hosanna Christian in the fourth period Tuesday to seal a 44-39 Mountain Valley League boys basketball victory and remain unbeaten in six games this season.
Jace Mills scored 20 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, to lead the Tigers, while Josh Biever added 11 points.
For Hosanna, Will Maupin finished with 14 points, Beau Baley 10 and Spencer Crawford nine. The Lions fell to 3-3 on the season.