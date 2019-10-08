WASHINGTON (AP)— For a guy whose teams kept losing in the postseason, Max Scherzer sure is delivering now. Every time he’s pitched this October, the Washington Nationals have won.
His latest outing was a season-saving, seven-inning masterpiece that combined with Ryan Zimmerman’s three-run homer to lift the wild-card Nationals to a 6-1 victory over the league-best Los Angeles Dodgers Monday night, forcing a deciding Game 5 in their NL Division Series.
“I was just gassed. I was out. I was empty in the tank,” Scherzer said about his last inning.
Scowling and muttering to himself, Scherzer allowed one run and four hits while striking out nine. Most importantly for Washington, he prevented LA from closing out the NLDS after taking a 2-1 lead into Game 4.
“He really gave it all he had,” said Anthony Rendon, who drove in three runs for Washington.
With fans who braved some rain chanting: “Beat LA!” in the late going, Sean Doolittle and Daniel Hudson combined to get the last six outs for Washington, setting up a winner-take-all contest in the best-of-five series Wednesday at Los Angeles, with the Nationals sending Stephen Strasburg to the mound against Walker Buehler.
The 35-year-old Zimmerman showed what he still can do at the plate by taking a 97 mph pitch, the second thrown by reliever Pedro Báez, and turning it into a high-arching parabola that descended onto the green batter’s eye in straightaway center field for a three-run shot that made it 5-1.
That was after Julio Urías, LA’s third pitcher and the one charged with the loss, began the fifth by serving up a line-drive single to Trea Turner, who finished with three hits.
Rendon, who led the majors with 126 RBIs during the regular season but entered Monday with just one in the playoffs, delivered a run-scoring single that made it 2-1.
Rendon also brought home runs via sacrifice flies in the third and sixth.
Cardinals 5, Braves 4
ST. LOUIS — Yadier Molina pushed the St. Louis Cardinals to a deciding Game 5 of the NL Division Series, hitting a tying single in the eighth inning and a winning sacrifice fly in the 10th to beat the Atlanta Braves, 5-4, Monday.
Molina slung his bat far into the outfield after his winner, and the packed crowd at Busch Stadium roared with the longtime heart of the franchise.
Game 5 will be Wednesday in Atlanta. The Cardinals will have ace Jack Flaherty on the mound, and the Braves will go with Mike Foltynewicz.
Kolten Wong led off the St. Louis 10th with a ground-rule double against Julio Teheran. After Paul Goldschmidt was intentionally walked, Wong advanced on Marcell Ozuna’s forceout and easily scampered home on Molina’s fly to the front of the warning track in left field.
Wong threw his hands in the air as he ran toward the plate. Molina rounded first base with his bat in hand, then flung it as the celebration erupted. The 37-year-old star catcher discarded his batting helmet as the rest of the Cardinals poured onto the field.
Molina made it 4-all with a two-out single in the eighth that went just off the top of the glove of a leaping Freddie Freeman at first.
Ozzie Albies homered and drove in three runs for Atlanta, and Ronald Acuña Jr. had four hits, but the NL East champions went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position, a continuing problem in the postseason over the past two years.
Ozuna homered twice for St. Louis, and Goldschmidt also connected, and the NL Central champions were four outs from a second straight difficult loss before Molina delivered down the stretch.