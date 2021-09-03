With the fall sports season finally upon us, the Herald and News is revamping its sports section.
As part of that, we're on the hunt for the scores, statistics, athletes and coaches that make up our local sports community for both our print and online coverage.
Local sports sections run best when they're filled with local teams and local stats that tell of the achievements of local athletes. Scores and stats that get reported to us could turn into anything from informative box scores to the next day's featured story. Really just depends on what happened.
Of course, we're going to do our best to make it out to important matchups and cover them in-person, but we simply can't be everywhere, especially across our large circulation area on a a busy Friday night.
How do I report a score?
Scores and statistics can be emailed to sports@heraldandnews.com or you can call 541-851-7301 (Note: You may get the answering machine on that phone this weekend, but we'll do our best to catch up with you).
If you simply have a sports-related tip, feel free to call or email those as well.
What kind of stats should I send?
At the very least, we need to know what teams and individuals played and where event happened. We also need to know the final score, the score by quarters (or sets, or halves). In many cases, we won't be able to create a box score unless we have the results of both opponents, so be prepared to speak for the other team as well, if they're not already reporting their own scores.
Many teams in many sports use statistics software that will automatically generate a full report at the end of a game that even includes a scoring summary. In many cases, simply sending that report (or a screenshot of it) can be a great option.
Additionally, we would also like to receive the team leaders in important statistical categories for the game, as this will help us tell the story of game better.
In volleyball, for example, those stats can be the team leaders in kills, assists, digs and aces. On the soccer field, we're looking for goal scorers plus assist, shot and save leaders. For football they can obviously be touchdowns, rushing yards, passing yards, tackles and most importantly a scoring summary. Any additional information beyond that would be very much appreciated.
If you're reporting a road or cross country race, we would prefer to receive the full race results. If you're not seeing your team in the paper and don't have a way of getting it to us, talk with your team's coach about ways you all can start to gather stats.
As more folks reach out, we may tweak this process to improve it. Your feedback there is welcome as well.
Thanks for your help, and good luck out there.