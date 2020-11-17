The Modoc Shooting Team recently traveled to Dunnigan, Calif. for the California Youth Shooting Sports Association 2020 Sporting Clays State Championship, earning a state title, according to a news release.
Teams from across California shot at Raahauge’s Gun Club in Dunnigan to compete for the winning title. Tristan Walker of the Modoc Shooting Team took home the Junior Varsity first place title with a 96/100 score. Walker is a Senior at Tulelake High School and lives in Tionesta, Calif. He is the son of Steve and Darcy Walker.
This was Walker’s first year shooting Sporting Clays competitively. He is very active in his school and community where he plays football, basketball, baseball, and is in FFA. He also serves as the Tulelake Chapter President and Superior Region FFA Vice-President, competing for the Ag Mechanics team and Agronomy Team and likes to hunt and fish in his spare time.
“Tristan is the kid you want on your team,” said Coach, Bryon Hadwick. “He works hard to improve, listens to what you say and adapts it. He puts in the time and the effort and his season proved that. He drives an hour each way for practice multiple times per week. His dedication to his team and his perseverance to improve paid off this weekend.”
The Modoc Shooting team, coached by Bryon and Heather Hadwick, began last year to give high schoolers an opportunity to compete in shooting events throughout the state. Youth are able to participate in sporting clays, trap and skeet.
“Shooting sports doesn’t just give kids the firearms safety and gun handling experience, it teaches them patience, mental focus, discipline, to constantly learn and adapt and to recognize that there is always going to be a better shooter out there,” said Hadwick. “It’s something they can learn to do in their youth and keep doing their entire life. I love the family atmosphere of shooting sports and the camaraderie with the other teams. It’s a great sport and we are just happy to watch these kids do something that they love.”
Junior Varsity Shooters included Declan Chan and Koen Brown. Chan placed 25th in the state. Varsity shooters include Jesse Dancer, Sam Hadwick, Savanna Penhall and Kaleb Wills. Hadwick placed 31st in the state for Varsity.
“Tristan is one of those shining examples of a natural leader,” added Hadwick. “He is always the first one to offer to help, has a great attitude and encourages his fellow teammates. He’s a great kid and we are so proud that his hard work this season paid off!”
The team was supported by the Alturas Rifle & Gun Club and Sheepy Ridge Sporting Clays. The Modoc Shooting team will head to the National Championship for Sporting Clays in Las Vegas, Nev. in July 2021.