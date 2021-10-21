In their final game of the regular season, Bonanza volleyball (16-8, 9-1 SCL) swept third-place Glide to lead the Southern Cascade League at the end of the regular season.
The Antlers won 3-0 on their home court Wednesday afternoon — just a few hours after the two sides dueled in a five-set match at Glide (9-7, 6-4) Tuesday night. Bonanza also won that meeting. The short turnaround is attributable to the Wildcats needing to make up multiple league games quickly after having several midseason contests postponed.
Next up, Bonanza will play fourth-place Lost River (7-14, 4-6) for the third time this season in a home league playoff game on Saturday at 11 a.m. The winner will take one of the Southern Cascade League’s two state playoff berths and will then play the winner of a league playoff between Lakeview and Glide. The final game will determine the league’s top seed and champion.
Bonanza appeared in full control Wednesday, keeping the Wildcats at arms reach through almost every set except the final one where the cruising Antlers had to shut down a Glide comeback attempt late. Bonanza would win the match 25-20, 25-21, 25-21.
Tuesday’s match was far different, as both sides spent the evening trading blows until the Antlers captured the ultimate set to win 3-2 (26-24, 23-25, 25-11, 18-25, 15-4).
After suffering some early season losses to larger schools, the Antlers largely breezed through their league slate. Of the 35 sets played against league opponents, Bonanza only dropped seven. Their lone league loss came late in the season when Lakeview defeated Bonanza 3-1 earlier this month.
The first round of the 2A state playoffs is Oct. 30 at campus sites. Quarterfinals start Nov. 2 and those winners will advance to Redmond’s Ridgeview High School where the semifinals and final will play out Nov. 5-6.
Skyline Conference cemented
Both Mazama and Henley won their final league matches of the year on Tuesday, cementing the Skyline Conference standings.
Henley, ranked No. 13 among 4A schools, is likely bound to host a play-in game after sweeping winless North Valley and going 7-3 through its league campaign. That matchup is yet to be determined as of press time as the final 4A regular season games played out Thursday night.
No. 3 Mazama (18-1, 10-0) finished perfect in conference play after sweeping Klamath Union on Tuesday, but not before the Viks took their first loss of the season. Last Saturday, the much larger, 6A South Medford beat Mazama 2-0 in the first round of the Marshfield Tournament. Even with the knock, the senior-laden Skyline Conference champs will be a force to be reckoned with in the state playoffs.
The Viks will finish their regular season slate with an Oct. 26 meeting with 3A Cascade Christian.
The Klamath Union Pelicans placed fourth with a 3-7 conference record.
The first round of the 4A state playoffs is Oct. 30 at campus sites. Quarterfinals start Nov. 2 and those winners will advance to Corvallis High School where the semifinals and final will play out Nov. 5-6.