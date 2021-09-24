In conference action, the Bonanza Antlers bested defending Southern Cascade League champs Lakeview on Thursday night.
Bonanza (8-6, 3-0 SCL) won 3-1, defeating the Honkers (3-6, 2-1) with a scoreline of 25-20, 20-25, 25-10, 25-18.
"The girls played a solid match anchored by a stellar defensive effort," wrote Donna Romtvedt, Bonanza's head coach. "Our hitters combined for 27 kills on the night as well as 12 aces to lead the offense."
Both seniors Madalyn Cory and Bella Tenold had a dozen digs and a pair of aces each. Paislee Miranda, another senior, had a team-high four aces while also adding four kills and three blocks at the net.
Tenold, an outside hitter, also added 10 kills. Khalani Hayes, another senior outside hitter, added seven kills of her own. Sophomore setter Julie Hess contributed 12 assists.
"After suffering two losses to Lakeview last season, it was exciting to see the team play so well and notch the league win," Romtvedt said.
Mazama 3, Phoenix 0
The Vikings posted 23 aces in their romp over Phoenix (4-8, 1-2 Skyline) on Thursday to stay undefeated on the season.
Mazama (11-0, 3-0) has only dropped two sets over the course of the whole season, neither of which came against conference opponents.
Senior Mallory Menken posted a team-high 13 kills in a clinical offensive effort that saw the Vikings commit only two hitting errors. Sandra and Isabelle Hill, both seniors, had seven and six kills respectively.
Mazama shut down the Pirates, winning 25-7, 25-4, 25-7. The Vikings will take on rival Henley in a top-of-the-conference clash on Tuesday.
Henley 3, Hidden Valley 0
The Hornets (7-2, 3-0) also continue to roll in Skyline Conference play, sweeping Hidden Valley (1-7, 1-2) at home on Thursday.
Henley beat the Mustangs 25-22, 25-14, 25-19 in a match that saw the Hornets' Lily Cline post 20 assists. Tanna Gregg had a team-high six kills, while Grace Kliewer added four aces.
The Hornets play two matches in the Crusader Classic hosted by St. Mary's, Medford over the weekend before taking on Mazama at home Tuesday night.
Klamath Union 3, North Valley 1
The Klamath Union Pelicans (3-6, 1-2) notched their first Skyline Conference win of the season, defeating North Valley (0-8, 0-3) on the road 3-1.
KU bested North Valley with a scoreline of 25-18, 25-11, 23-25, 25-19.
Tuesday, the Pels will have their shot at the Phoenix Pirates at home.
Lost River 3, Illinois Valley 0
Back in the Southern Cascade League, the Lost River Raiders also recorded their first league win by sweeping Illinois Valley.
Lost River won 25-17, 25-16, 25-13. After playing in the Mustang Classic hosted by Mohawk High School over the weekend, Lost River will take on the league-leading Bonanza Antlers at home on Tuesday.