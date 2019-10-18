Mazama girls’ soccer was down two . . . athletes.
For the final 15 minutes of Thursday night’s match, the Vikings fielded just nine players against the Klamath Union Pelicans after senior captain Cheyenne Miller and sophomore Jessica Harrington were ejected from the physical cross-town rivalry.
But with a 2-1 lead, the Vikings just needed to keep the Pelicans from scoring.
Behind a noteworthy defensive effort and the work of sophomore Viking goalie Kaylee Wright, Mazama held the lead to take the much-needed win 2-1.
“We just had to play as a team, and that’s what we did,” Wright said. “We played with heart, even though we were two players down. We still came together and showed that we’re a team.
“I had so much anxiety,” she said, laughing. “I was freaking out. Then we came together. Our talking was good. It just came together, everything was perfect.”
Mazama junior captain Macy Clemens led the Vikings’ offensive charge with an assist on the Vikings’ first goal and finding their second, unassisted. Sophomore Maddison Miller earned the Vikings first goal, while Wright had 10 saves.
After 36 scoreless minutes and with just four minutes remaining in the half, Clemens fired the ball into the scrum on a corner kick. That ball found Maddison Miller, who then headed it into the goal to give the initial lead.
A slow, grueling first half transitioned into a quick-paced, rainy and physical second half with both teams scoring in the first two minutes after the break.
For Klamath Union, sophomore Cassidy Mahan secured the Pelican’s lone goal, just thirty seconds into the second half.
“Cassidy did really, really good; she’s been playing solid for the entire season,” Klamath Union head coach Beth Narramore said. “We moved her up to offense [in the second half] and she scored within 30 seconds.”
In the 41st minute, Klamath Union’s equalizer came when Wright missed a save and Mahan buried the ball in the back of the net.
But the tied-match didn’t last long – just under a minute and a half, actually.
Mazama quickly recovered, capitalizing on another Clemens corner kick to take the lead and the eventual final score.
All of Thursday night’s goals came within seven minutes of each other, split over halftime.
“My girls fought through. We dug deep with only nine players,” Mazama head coach Micahel Imada said. “They just worked hard. The other team had 11 players; [Klamath Union] had a lot of shots at the end. [Mazama] just dug deep, I’m really proud of them for digging deep.”
Narramore said the Pelicans really needed a win but were out-hustled by the Vikings.
“[Mazama] tried harder and won those 50/50s and had the grit that we were missing tonight. They did a great job,” she said. “The game was definitely a physical one and I think that our girls tend to get a little frantic in those situations.”
The Pelicans will face another cross-town rival 4:30 p.m. Tuesday as they play host to the Henley Hornets.
“We’re still on the hunt to try to make playoff. That was our team goal and I know that they have it in them,” Narramore said.
The Vikings will travel to Hidden Valley 4:30 Monday.
swebster@heraldandnews.com; Follow on Twitter @WebsterSierraE