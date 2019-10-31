In a lot of ways, CJ Verdell is like Oregon predecessor LaMichael James: What he lacks in size he makes up for with toughness and speed.
The Ducks sophomore has emerged as a running back to watch with a record-setting performance against Washington State, joining Utah’s Zack Moss and UCLA’s Joshua Kelley among the Pac-12’s top backs at this point of the season.
The league returned six running backs this year who rushed for more than 1,000 yards last season: Verdell, Moss, Kelley, as well as Oregon State’s Jermar Jefferson, Arizona State’s Eno Benjamin and Arizona’s J.J. Taylor. Jefferson set a Pac-12 record for freshmen with 1,380 yards.
Verdell set some records of his own last Saturday when he rushed for 257 yards and three touchdowns in No. 7 Oregon’s 37-35 victory over the Cougars.
It was the most rushing yards ever for an Oregon player at Autzen Stadium and ranked fourth all-time for a Duck.
It was also the first 200-yard rushing game by a Duck since Royce Freeman in 2016 and the first time an Oregon back has had 200 yards and three touchdowns since Kenjon Barner in 2012.
But wait, there’s more: Verdell has the third-most rushing yards for an FBS-level player this season.
And to top it off, Verdell also caught four passes for 56 yards, becoming the first player in the nation with at least 250 rushing yards and 50 receiving yards in the same game since Oklahoma’s Joe Mixon in 2016.
“I felt great, just running the ball,” he said. “The O-line played great the whole night. Without them I wouldn’t be able to get any of those yards. All the credit goes to those guys up front.”
Indeed, Oregon’s offensive line is one of its strengths. The veteran group has 193 collective starts, most for an O-line in the nation.
Verdell, who is just 5-foot-9 but powerfully built, has rushed for 753 yards and five touchdowns this season. He burst on the scene last season as a redshirt freshman when he was the only player with at least 1,000 yards rushing and 300 yards receiving in the Power 5.
The Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) play at USC (5-3, 4-1) on Saturday.