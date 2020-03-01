Oregon Tech senior Angel Valdez says it is time to let everything out.
The Mazama graduate has the potential to etch his way into the OIT track and field record books, and recently learned a few things during his final indoor race of the season which should help during the outdoor season.
“I was DQd,” Valdez says of his 400-meter race last weekend at George Fox University.
Tight turns, which tend to be more common on indoor tracks, were the issue.
“I learned not to hug the inside as tight as I did,” Valdez says, noting his 51.7-second effort was negated, even though the time still left him shy of reaching the NAIA qualifying standard for the national championships this next weekend in Brookings, S.D.
“Now, I want to run smart and not just worry about time. It will help because I’ve had problems (in the past) outdoors,” he says.
A somewhat unheralded runner coming out of high school, Valdez opted to matriculate to OIT where his major is psychology, something he says will help him toward his goal of becoming a police officer.
“My expectations coming out of high school were to run faster than I did in high school,” he says, “but I didn’t think I’d run this fast now. I really wanted to exceed 50 (seconds in the 400).”
His career best is 48.81.
That has Valdez ever so close to qualifying for the NAIA outdoor championships in May.
OIT coach Jack Kegg says he thinks Valdez can challenge the school 400-meter record, set by Jguwon Hogges, of 48.08 in 2008.
“I have high expectations now, and have to live up to them,” Valdez says. “Coach (Kegg) has taught me how to run. Now it’s time to let it all out. Coach believes in me, and I believe in coach.”
Valdez says his best chance to qualify for the indoor nationals came in the 600-meter race, which he missed by about one second. Considering he had just one chance to run the race this winter, that might say a lot about his chances to achieve his goals.
“I’m more in shape now, endurance wise, and with speed,” he says. “Training has made a difference. The last two years have been more intense. Running longer distances has helped me more now.”
He says Kegg’s efforts have been valuable, too.
“He knew how to make me a better athlete,” Valdez says. “That’s what he has done for me.”
Mostly a 400-meter guy in high school, both the open and on relays, Valdez could see sometime this spring running the 800, too.
His best 600 time has been 1:21.8, which would be an ‘A’ standard, but the conversion table used to determine qualifiers left him about a second shy of heading to Brookings, S.D., this week.
But while Valdez will not travel to South Dakota State University, where the NAIA indoor nationals will be contested, four OIT athletes will.
Danielle De Castro has qualified in the 1,000- and 3,000-meter races, as well as the one mile. She is expected, however, to compete only in the two shorter races where she has a chance to do something no OIT runner ever has done: win a national championship on the track.
All of Tech’s past national champions have either been strictly in a field event, or — in the case of Bryant Sentman in 2011 — the decathlon, which is a combination of five track and five field events.
Also running this week will be Cindy Reed and Delani Dietrich, both in the 3,000. Solid races and improvements like they had last weekend could push them toward All-American status, and Reed, like De Castro, makes her second straight national indoor meet.
Dietrich qualified by cutting more than 22 seconds off her previous best in the 3K.
Tech’s other national indoor qualifier is Hunter Drops in the pole vault.
He narrowly missed clearing more than 16 feet, and that kind of effort, Kegg says, likely would make Drops an All-American as the vaulter competes in his second national indoor championships.
Tech’s only NAIA indoor national champion is Bryan Quinn, who won the pole vault in 2004.
Steve Matthies is Herald and News sports editor emeritus. He can be reached at 541-885-4411, or at smatthies@heraldandnews.com.