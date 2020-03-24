In this Jan. 4, 2020, file photo, Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins celebrates with fans after an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills in Houston. The Arizona Cardinals have acquired three-time All-Pro receiver Hopkins in a trade that will send running back David Johnson and draft picks to the Houston Texans, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday, March 16, 2020, because the trade hasn’t been officially announced.