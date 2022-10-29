FOOTBALL
Class 4A
Round 1
No. 16 Seaside (5-4) at No. 1 Mazama (9-0), noon Saturday
No. 13 Crook County (5-4) at No. 4 Henley (8-1), time TBA, Friday
Class 3A
No. 16 Lakeview (5-4) at No. 1 Kennedy (9-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Class 1A (8-man)
TBD at No. 3 Lost River (8-1), Nov. 11
VOLLEYBALL
Quarterfinals
At Springfield High
No. 2 Cascade (16-3) vs. No. 7 Henley (14-4), 10 a.m. Friday
No. 3 The Dalles (21-2) vs. No. 6 Mazama (15-7), 10 a.m. Friday
GIRLS SOCCER
No. 16 Mazama (4-7-1) at No. 1 Marist Catholic (14-1), time TBA, Wednesday
No. 9 Henley (6-3-5) at No. 8 Philomath (11-3), time TBA, Wednesday
No. 14 Klamath Union (7-7-1) at No. 3 Gladstone (13-1), time TBA, Wednesday
Class 3A/2A/1A
Round 2
No. 12 Lakeview/Paisley (11-4) at No. 5 Sisters (11-1-3), 5 p.m. Wednesday
BOYS SOCCER
No. 15 Cascade (7-6-2) at No. 2 Henley (13-0-1), time TBA, Tuesday
No. 11 Lost River/Bonanza (10-3) at No. 6 Delphian/Willamina (8-4-2), 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Blanchet Catholic School (Salem)
CROSS COUNTRY
State championships, Saturday, Lane Community College (Eugene)
