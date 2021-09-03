Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
United Way golf challenge next Saturday at Shield Crest
The United Way of the Klamath Basin will host its 21st annual Community Golf Challenge on Saturday, September 11, at Shield Crest Golf Course.
Registration starts at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. The field is limited to 100 players.
Proceeds of the event will help the local United Way’s efforts to raise $501,000 for its 16 participating social service agencies. The cost is $75 per person or $300 for a team of four golfers with a discount for Shield Crest members. Individual players are welcome and can be placed with others to form a foursome.
Entry fee includes green fees, cart, breakfast and lunch, raffle tickets and commemorative golf balls. A hole-in-one prize is a 2021 Ram 1500 Warlock 4 x 4 truck sponsored by Lithia Dodge. Shield Crest gift certificates will be presented to the winning men’s, women’s, and mixed teams.
The event’s premier sponsor is Pacific Power. Nearly $4,000 in prizes will be raffled.
“Fifteen teams have signed up already and friendly competition on and off the field should be lively between Klamath Falls Toyota and the local Dodge team,” said Leroy Cabral, United Way executive Director.
To make a reservation or for more information contact the United Way at 541-882-5558.
“This event is just a lot of fun for beginners and handicap golfers.” said tournament chairman, Todd Andres with Pacific Power.