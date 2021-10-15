Mazama volleyball (17-0, 9-0 Skyline) defeated Henley 3-1 on Thursday night at Valhalla Court, securing the Vikings’ first-ever Skyline Conference championship.
The conference title insured that the last remaining undefeated 4A team in the state will have a berth in the 16-team state playoffs slated to begin on October 30.
Crosstown rival Henley (11-6, 6-3) remains in control of the conference’s second place. The Hornets are tied with Hidden Valley (6-8, 6-3) in league record, but best the Mustangs in every other category. Should Henley take care of business in their final league match on Tuesday against winless North Valley, they’ll likely find themselves hosting a play-in game to qualify for the state tourney, the OSAA’s playoff qualifications show.
On Thursday night, Henley came out swinging, winning the first set 26-24, but the Viks would take the final three to avoid the rivalry upset.
In that match, senior Bridget Fenner shined bright, leading the team in aces (7), blocks (4), assists (21) and digs (20). Mallory Menken, another senior, piled up 10 kills and 3 blocks and Isabelle Hill added 7 kills, 5 aces and a pair of blocks.
It was junior Ella Baley who had a team-high 13 kills, while also contributing 11 digs and 4 aces. Kaylea Rietdyk, another junior, was just behind Fenner in digs with 18.
After a series of losing seasons, the Vikings caught fire in the truncated spring season. Since March 16, their last loss, Mazama has captured 22 straight victories. They’ve only lost five of the 66 sets they’ve played in that time.
The No. 4-ranked Vikings are of course yet to tangle with the state’s juggernaut 4A programs.
Current-No. 1 Sisters, which captured the state title in 2016 and 2017, as well as No. 3 Valley Catholic, which won it all in 2018 and 2019, will likely be waiting in the late rounds along with No. 2 Cascade — one of the few 4A teams in the state to actually get a win off Sisters this year.
The Vikings are scheduled to play in the Marshfield Tournament this weekend and then host final league opponent Klamath Union on Tuesday.