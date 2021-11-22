The state's top-ranked, eight-man football team proved to be too much for No. 4 Lost River as the Raiders' strong fall campaign ended with a 62-20 defeat against Adrian on Saturday.
The undefeated Antelopes (12-0) averaged 13.7 yards per carry on their way to 437 yards on the ground and eight rushing touchdowns in a 1A Oregon state semifinal at Bend's Caldera High School. This coming Saturday, Adrian will face No. 2 Powder Valley (11-1) in the state championship at Baker High School.
The Lost River offense was largely bottled up on Saturday. In the first quarter, the Raiders only managed to turn their possessions into a couple of three-and-outs while the Antelopes found the end zone all three times they had the ball to end the opening frame leading 20-0.
The Raiders started the second quarter with a bit of hope. Junior Codey Lyman scored Lost River's first touchdown on a 10-yard rumble to cap off an eight-play drive with quite a bit of time left. Nathan Dalton plunged into the end zone on the two-point conversion to make it 20-8.
Adrian would spend the rest of the half putting the game out of reach. On their three subsequent drives — none longer than two plays — the Antelopes scored thrice to make it 40-8 going into the the break.
In the second half, Lost River sophomore quarterback Chase McAuliffe put up some highlights. On the third quarter's first play from scrimmage, McAuliffe took off for a 59-yard score.
Later in the quarter, McAuliffe connected with Hayden Duren for a 39-yard passing touchdown for the Raiders' final trip to the end zone. McAuliffe was 9-for-15 through the air, racking up 137 yards. In the fourth, he also reeled in the game's lone interception as a defensive back.
Still, the Antelopes continued to score with great efficiency. By game's end, Adrian had found the end zone on 9 of their 12 total possessions. Senior quarterback Conley Martin led the way with a passing score, six rushing touchdowns and 355 all-purpose yards.
Lost River closed their season at 10-2. The Raiders opened the year with a loss against No. 3 St. Paul (who would fall to Powder Valley in the other semifinal Saturday) then posted 10 straight wins while averaging 46.1 points per game.
On paper, the Raiders seem poised to return a strong roster next year as they'll only graduate a couple seniors.